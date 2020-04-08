The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ethiopia declares state of emergency due to coronavirus outbreak

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 12:59
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in the country to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, his office said on Twitter.
"Considering the gravity of the #COVID19, the government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency," Abiy's office said.
Africa's second most populous nation at more than 110 million, Ethiopia has recorded 52 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and two deaths.
Authorities have already taken a series of measures to stem the spread including closing schools, banning public gatherings and requiring most employees to work from home.
The prime minister did not mention what additional steps would be taken under the state of emergency.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Iran records 3,993 total fatalities from the coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:26 PM
Obesity is a major risk factor for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:18 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 9,404 infected, 72 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 01:43 PM
90-year-old woman becomes Israel's 72nd coronavirus victim
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 01:42 PM
Coronavirus: Spain reports 757 new deaths, death toll rises to 14,555
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 12:57 PM
WHO: Europe's coronavirus outbreak still 'very concerning'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 12:56 PM
Coronavirus: EU to use pan-European approach on virus-tracking mobile app
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 12:30 PM
Spanish ministers: EU's future at stake over response to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 11:33 AM
London mayor: UK 'nowhere near' liftng coronavirus lockdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:58 AM
Coronavirus: Russia reports over 1,000 new cases, with 8,672 cases total
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:50 AM
France's medical adviser: Extend coronavirus lockdown for several weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:29 AM
Erdan: We will use drones, choppers to enforce Seder lockdown
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 10:12 AM
Sultan of Oman pardons 599 prisoners, including 336 foreigners – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:08 AM
WHO approves Novacyt's coronavirus testing kit
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 09:26 AM
Israel's 66th coronavirus victim: A 67-year-old woman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 08:00 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by