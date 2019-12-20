The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 08:53
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia launched its first satellite into space on Friday, as more sub-Saharan African nations strive to develop space programs to advance their development goals and encourage scientific innovation.
Before dawn on Friday, senior officials and citizens gathered at the Entoto Observatory and Research Centre just north of the capital Addis Ababa to watch a live broadcast of the satellite's launch from a space station in China."This will be a foundation for our historic journey to prosperity," deputy prime minister Demeke Mekonnen said in a speech at the launch event broadcast on state television.
The satellite was designed by Chinese and Ethiopian engineers and the Chinese government paid about $6 million of the more than $7 million manufacturing costs, Solomon Belay, director general of the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute, told Reuters.
"Space is food, space is job creation, a tool for technology...sovereignty, to reduce poverty, everything for Ethiopian to achieve universal and sustainable development," he said.
The satellite will be used for weather forecast and crop monitoring, officials said.
The African Union adopted a policy on African space development in 2017 and declared that space science and technology could advance economic progress and natural resource management on the continent.
US FDA approves Ebola vaccine for the first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:35 AM
Trump demands 'immediate' Senate impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:27 AM
Could Mexican asylum seekers in the US be sent to Guatemala?
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:20 AM
Prosecutors against early release for ex-Trump lawyer Cohen
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:02 AM
US replaces NAFTA with new trade deal with Mexico, Canada
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 01:54 AM
McConnell: Senate failed to agree on testimony at Trump impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 01:13 AM
17-year-old dies in Bnei Barak after falling down staircase
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 11:22 PM
IDF strikes targets in Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 11:15 PM
Trump announces Democrat Van Drew switching to Republican Party
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 10:11 PM
Pentagon review finds no threat from Saudi military students
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 10:05 PM
Gantz on rockets: A clear decision must be reached in Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 10:04 PM
Katz: If Sa'ar wants to be a commentator, he should return to the press
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 10:02 PM
Less than half of all Americans want Trump ousted post-impeachment
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 09:55 PM
Gunman attacks Russian security service HQ in Moscow, kills employee
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 09:28 PM
Rocket alert sounded in southern Israel near Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 08:19 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by