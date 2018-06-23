June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Ethiopia rally attack injures at least 83, no deaths reported

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 13:27
ADDIS ABABA - An attack during a political rally in Addis Ababa has injured at least 83 people, with 6 in a critical condition, but no deaths reported, Fitsum Arega, Prime Minister's Abiy Ahmed's chief of staff said on Twitter on Saturday.

Abiy said in a televised address shortly after the explosion that, "a few people ... lost their lives."

Girma Kassa, deputy head of Addis Ababa's police commission, told the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation that 100 people had been injured in the attack, 15 of them "severely".


