Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.



Ethiopia and Eritrea, longtime foes who fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns, or around $900,000, will be presented in Oslo on Dec. 10





