European advisory body calls on Hungary not to adopt "Stop Soros" bill yet

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 20:30
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BUDAPEST - Hungary should not pass legislation making people or organizations providing help to illegal immigrants liable to jail, before the Council of Europe's advisory body gives its opinion on the bill on Friday, it said on Monday.

The President of the Venice Commission, which advises on constitutional matters, called on Hungary "at least to take into account the Commission's recommendations as they appear in the draft opinion which has already been sent to the authorities."

The bill is part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's campaign against EU migration policies and against George Soros, a Hungarian-born US financier known for funding liberal causes. Parliament is due to vote on it on Wednesday.


