Ex-IDF intel head predicts Iran to pursue nukes despite N. Korea summit

Last week's summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un means Iran will probably not come back to table, the IDF's former intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said on Sunday. As a result, Iran will renew uranium enrichment and go for the bomb, he added.



Yadlin, who was speaking at a major cyber warfare conference at Tel Aviv University added that "If Iran goes nuclear, Trump will not attack it and it will fall on Israel to do so."



"Maybe leaving the Iran deal brought war closer between Iran-Israel," suggested Yadlin.







