June 17 2018
|
Tammuz, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Ex-IDF intel head predicts Iran to pursue nukes despite N. Korea summit

By
June 17, 2018 14:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Last week's summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un means Iran will probably not come back to table, the IDF's former intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said on Sunday. As a result, Iran will renew uranium enrichment and go for the bomb, he added.

Yadlin, who was speaking at a major cyber warfare conference at Tel Aviv University added that "If Iran goes nuclear, Trump will not attack it and it will fall on Israel to do so."

"Maybe leaving the Iran deal brought war closer between Iran-Israel," suggested Yadlin.



Related Content

Breaking news
June 17, 2018
Blast kills 31 people in northeast Nigerian state of Borno

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut