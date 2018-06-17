Ex-Israeli 'NSA' chief: Energy should be first cyber target in Iran war

The former head of Israel's 'NSA,' Ehud Schnerosen said on Sunday that the first cyber target in any future conflict with Iran and Hezbollah should be their energy infrastructure. Speaking at a major cyber conference taking place in Israel, Schnerosen referred to the energy sector as a "major pillar economy, state's cardio-vascular system."



"We should not attack water, food, healthcare on ethical grounds, and should not attack banks because of the potential butterfly effect," said Schnerosen. "The next 9/11 in cyber will be energy sector."

