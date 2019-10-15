Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ex-Olympic champion and mayor quits Hungary's ruling party over sex tape

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 16:31
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A former Olympic champion who had just been re-elected mayor of a city in Hungary quit the ruling Fidesz party on Tuesday to limit the political fallout from a video purportedly showing him having sex with a young woman on a yacht.

Fidesz, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, portrays itself as a champion of Christian and family values, and Orban has criticised liberalism in Western society.Zsolt Borkai, who won a gold medal in gymnastics at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and is married with two children, has apologised for actions he called a "mistake".

But he said he would continue as mayor of Gyor in northern Hungary as an independent after being re-elected on Sunday despite the scandal.

"The events around me should not put Fidesz at a moral disadvantage," Borkai told a news conference in Gyor that was shown by Hungary's main independent news website, index.hu.

Borkai did not take questions at the news conference and he could not immediately be reached by Reuters by telephone. He said in a video message released last week that the footage on the yacht was "in part manipulated and in part genuine", but did not deny having sex with the young woman.

It is unclear who shot the video or why it was taken during what Borkai described as a private trip on the yacht in the Adriatic Sea.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 15, 2019
Bulgarian soccer chief quits after racist abuse during England match

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings