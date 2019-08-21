Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell loses appeal against child sex offense convictions

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 02:55
An Australian court upheld on Wednesday the conviction of jailed former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell on child sex offenses, rejecting an appeal lodged by his legal team against the verdict.

Pell, the highest ranking Catholic worldwide to be convicted of child sex offenses, was sentenced in March to six years in jail after being found guilty on five charges of abusing two 13-year-old boys at St Patrick's Cathedral while he was Archbishop of Melbourne in the late 1990s.

He will be eligible for parole in October 2022, when he will be 81.


