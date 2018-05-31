May 31 2018
Sivan, 17, 5778
Ex-officials in gymnastics sex abuse scandal subpoenaed by U.S. Senate

By REUTERS
May 31, 2018 05:03
WASHINGTON - US marshals served a subpoena on Wednesday on former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon to compel her to appear before a US Senate subcommittee on June 5 on efforts to protect athletes from abuse, a committee spokesman said.

Simon, who resigned from Michigan State in January, and Steve Penny from USA Gymnastics were criticized for not doing enough to halt abuse by former doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted last year of molesting gymnasts and was sentenced to an effective life term in prison.

A lawyer for Penny, who resigned in March 2017, accepted a subpoena on his behalf, said spokesman Frederick Hill of the Senate Commerce panel that has been investigating abuse of athletes. Simon was served with a subpoena in Traverse City, Michigan, Hill said.

A lawyer for Simon, Mayer Morganroth, did not respond to a request for comment. But he told the Detroit Free Press that Simon had been on vacation in Traverse City and would appear at the hearing. "There is not much she can say," he told the newspaper. "They know that. She didn’t have any direct contact at all with Nassar."


