Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ex-presidential candidate Hickenlooper to run for U.S. Senate

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 14:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race last week, said on Thursday he will run for a US Senate seat in the state instead.



Hickenlooper, 67, remains popular in Colorado and has been urged by numerous Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to challenge incumbent Republican Cory Gardner for his Senate seat.

"I'm running to give Colorado's priorities and values a voice in Washington," Hickenlooper said on his website.



"Right now we're represented by a senator who works to undo our progress by voting 99% of the time with Donald Trump and going along with (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell’s obstruction and partisan political games."



Hickenlooper was among several Democrats in a large 2020 field who struggled with low opinion poll numbers and faced calls to run instead in other competitive races.



Jay Inslee withdrew from the race on Wednesday and was widely expected to run for a third term as Washington Governor, cutting the number of Democrats remaining in the race to 22.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 22, 2019
France's Macron to Johnson: Britain's destiny is your choice alone

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings