Explosion at Shiite militia warehouse

Explosions were reported at a weapons storehouse belonging to the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militia in western Iraq in the city of Hit on Monday night, according to Sky News Arabia.



According to Al Hadath, the explosions were caused by an attack by an unmanned aircraft and injuries were caused by the incident. An Iraqi soldier reported hearing the sound of a drone before the explosion, according to Al Arabiya.



The Iraqi news agency Al Sumeria reported that a fire broke out at the storehouse causing missiles being stored there to explode.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });