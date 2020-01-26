The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Explosion heard in the southern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 26, 2020 19:48
Palestinian media reported a large explosion was heard in the southern part of the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
The report follows a rocket that was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip and landed in an open space. No casualties were reported.
Israeli woman in her 60s admitted to hospital after returning from China
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 07:16 PM
Rocket launching from Gaza Strip spotted
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 07:00 PM
Seven killed in truck blast in northern Syria's Azaz
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 06:14 PM
Incendiary balloons with explosives spotted in Nahal Oz
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 06:09 PM
Israeli tourist reported missing in New Zealand
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 06:08 PM
'Deal of Century' may include tunnel from Gaza to West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/26/2020 05:54 PM
Hong Kong to ban entry of people from virus outbreak province
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 05:41 PM
US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders surges in early primary states
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 05:01 PM
Hong Kong protesters torch planned virus quarantine building
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 03:55 PM
Oman's foreign minister to meet Iran's foreign minister Zarif
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 01:51 PM
Iraq populist cleric calls for anti-US demonstrations on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 01:17 PM
Iraqi security forces clash with hundreds of protesters in central Baghda
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 12:45 PM
Japan to evacuate any Japanese in Wuhan who wish to return
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 11:55 AM
Beijing to postpone reopening of kindergartens, schools, universities
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 11:20 AM
US registers third coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2020 10:51 AM
