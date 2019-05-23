Explosion kills two people and wounds two in Iraq's Qaim -mayor

Breaking news.
A parked vehicle exploded in Iraq's western province of Anbar, killing two people and wounding two others, a district mayor said on Thursday, the latest attack inside what was once Islamic State's last stronghold in the country.
The explosion occurred in Anbar's Qaim district, 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad. Iraqi forces retook the area, which lies on the border with Syria, in December 2017, after which they declared final victory over the group.
The vehicle was parked inside a car wash, said Qaim Mayor Ahmed Mahallawi. The attack targeted members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, a group of Iran-backed Shi'ite militias who helped defeat the Sunni militants, and successfully killed one, wounding two others. A car wash worker was also killed. (Reporting by Kamal Ayash; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Toby Chopra)
