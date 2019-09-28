Explosion occurs near polling station in Afghan city of Kandahar

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
KABUL - An explosion occurred near a polling station in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Saturday just an hour after voters began queuing to cast their vote to elect a new president.
A senior provincial government official said three people were injured by the blast.No militant group claimed responsibility for the blast.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});