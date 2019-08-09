Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Explosions rock Turkish ammunition depot near Syria, no casualties

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 07:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - A series of explosions rocked an ammunition depot in Turkey's Hatay province, near the Syrian border, early on Friday and nearby homes were evacuated but there were no reports of casualties, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

The cause of the blasts, at around 3:30 am (0030 GMT) in Hatay's Reyhanli district, was not immediately clear, NTV said, adding that emergency services had sealed off the area.


