Explosions will be heard during a military exercise in the Jordan Valley

Today, the IDF will begin an exercise in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Emek HaMaayanot regional councils, as well as the city of Beit Shean and will finish on Wednesday morning. As part of the exercise, a siren will be sounded in the area at 12:30. Throughout the exercise security forces and vehicles will be moving intensely and explosions will be heard.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });