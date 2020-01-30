Explosive balloons found in Dimona, over 70 km from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 30, 2020 08:40
Balloons with a possible explosive charge attached to them were found in the city of Dimona in the Negev, located over 70 km from the Gaza Strip, on Thursday.
Police sappers arrived at the scene in order to dispose of the suspicious object. Israel Police ask the public to call dispatch (100) in the case of suspicious objects and to allow the police to handle the situation.
