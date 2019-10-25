Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Eyeing presidency, Democratic hopeful Gabbard will not seek re-election to Congress

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 09:33
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

U.S. presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard's campaign announced that the Hawaiian Democrat will not seek congressional re-election, so as to focus on her 2020 bid for the highest elected office in the United States.

Gabbard, 38, an Iraq war veteran and now a major in the U.S. Army National Guard, has served seven years in the U.S. House of Representatives, having been first elected in 2012.She is among a field of 18 Democrats seeking the party's nomination to face U.S. President Donald Trump, and is one of five women running for the office.

"Gabbard committed to campaign for present; will not seek re-election to the House of Representatives," her campaign announced on Twitter.

In a statement late on Thursday, Gabbard said, "I will not be seeking re-election to Congress in 2020, and humbly ask you for your support for my candidacy for president."

The campaign for the Samoan-American and native of Hawaii has been mired near the bottom of the polls.

She is the first Hindu to serve in the U.S. House, and has centered her campaign on her anti-war stance. Twice deployed to the Middle East, she was one of the first female combat veterans elected to Congress.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 25, 2019
UK Conservatives to seek election again and again if lawmakers reject poll

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings