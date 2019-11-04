Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

FBI arrests far-right activist suspected of planning synagogue attack

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 4, 2019 21:51
The FBI arrested Richard Holzer, an extreme-right activist, who is suspected of planning an attack on Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado, according to federal court documents.

An undercover FBI agent contacted him on Facebook and he sent her pictures of buttons with swastikas and other items. He also told her that he was a member of the KKK.


