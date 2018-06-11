June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
FBI says 74 arrested in global sweep targeting email compromise schemes

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 20:15
WASHINGTON - The FBI announced 74 arrests on Monday, as part of a global law enforcement operation aimed at disrupting international business email compromise schemes that are designed to intercept and hijack wire transfers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said that "Operation WireWire" involved a six-month sweep and multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Of the 74 arrests, 42 were in the United States, the FBI said.


