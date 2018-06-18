FIFA opens homophobia case after alleged Mexican chants

MOSCOW - World soccer's governing body FIFA has opened a disciplinary procedure against Mexico after alleged homophobic chants by Mexican fans during their World Cup win over Germany on Sunday.



Mexico fans have long shouted an insult that gay rights groups argue is homophobic at keepers taking goal kicks.



The country has been fined several times during World Cup qualifying play over the slurs. Mexico's football federation (FMF) has in the past appealed to fans to refrain from using the chant.



