June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

FIFA opens homophobia case after alleged Mexican chants

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 17:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - World soccer's governing body FIFA has opened a disciplinary procedure against Mexico after alleged homophobic chants by Mexican fans during their World Cup win over Germany on Sunday.

Mexico fans have long shouted an insult that gay rights groups argue is homophobic at keepers taking goal kicks.

The country has been fined several times during World Cup qualifying play over the slurs. Mexico's football federation (FMF) has in the past appealed to fans to refrain from using the chant.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 18, 2018
Russia's Lavrov, U.S.'s Pompeo discuss Syria, Koreas by phone

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut