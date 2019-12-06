FM Katz discusses Iran, Issachar, with Russian FM Lavrov in Rome

As part of the meeting, Foreign Minister Katz addressed his Russian colleague on the topic of Naama Issachar, expressing hope that President Putin would accept the pardon requests submitted to him, and in addition, an increase in the frequency of meetings between Naama and her family.On the issue of Iranian influence in the Middle East, Minister Katz said that "[he] emphasized the need to bring about Iran's withdrawal from Syria, and the fact that Israel will continue to work to safeguard its security interests and prevent Iran's entrenchment in Syria, in coordination with Russia in order to avoid mishaps and harm towards Russian forces stationed there."