FM Zarif says Iran will not start war in Gulf but will defend itself





OSLO - Iran will not start a war in the Gulf but it will defend itself, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.





"Will there be a war in the ... Gulf? I can tell you that we will not start the war... but we will defend ourselves," he said at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });