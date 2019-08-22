Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

FM Zarif says Iran will not start war in Gulf but will defend itself

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 11:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)


OSLO - Iran will not start a war in the Gulf but it will defend itself, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.


"Will there be a war in the ... Gulf? I can tell you that we will not start the war... but we will defend ourselves," he said at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.


