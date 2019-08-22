FM Zarif says Iran will not start war in Gulf but will defend itself

Breaking news.
OSLO - Iran will not start a war in the Gulf but it will defend itself, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
"Will there be a war in the ... Gulf? I can tell you that we will not start the war... but we will defend ourselves," he said at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.
