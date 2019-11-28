Facebook and Instagram crash, users report difficulties

Facebook and Instagram had been reported to be down on Thursday by users from all over the world, including Israel. According to Down Detector, 36% of those who reported a problem with Facebook are experiencing problems with logging in, 33% have issues with the newsfeed whereas 29% are experiencing a total blackout.Of those experiencing difficulties with Instagram, 74% experience issues with the news feed, 14% have trouble logging in and 11% have problems with stories.There has been no official announcement for the reason behind the crash of the apps yet.Many of the users have switched to Twitter, where both #instagramdown and #facebookdown tags are trending.