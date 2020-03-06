The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed with coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 18:30
Facebook says it is closing its London offices until Monday after an employee based in Singapore who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 visited the London offices on 24-26 February.
Chinese province reports 17 new coronavirus infections imported from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 06:23 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 27
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 05:58 PM
Bus driver with coronavirus put on respirator
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 05:37 PM
Two more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/06/2020 05:18 PM
Polish police limit some drink-driving tests due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 05:18 PM
Togo confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:43 PM
Total UK coronavirus cases reach 163
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:31 PM
Number of coronavirus infections tops 100,000 globally
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 04:03 PM
Two British Airways staff test positive for virus, have been isolated
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:54 PM
France reports two more coronavirus deaths, taking total to nine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:53 PM
Bahrain F1 Grand Prix puts ticket sales on hold
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:47 PM
Pompeo says China gave imperfect coronavirus data
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:28 PM
Dutch coronavirus toll rises to 128 cases, one fatality
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 03:19 PM
Greece says 14 new coronavirus cases reported, total now 45
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 02:30 PM
Egypt registers 12 new coronavirus cases on Nile cruise ship
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/06/2020 01:50 PM
