Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Facebook says removing "Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 05:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Global tech giant Facebook Inc says it have removed content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms, according to a statement by the company's Head of Cybersecurity Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher.

This a brief provided by Reuters:FACEBOOK INC SAYS REMOVING COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN UAE, NIGERIA, INDONESIA AND EGYPT

REMOVED 69 FB ACCOUNTS, 42 PAGES, 34 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN INDONESIA

REMOVED 211 FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS, 107 PAGES, 43 GROUPS, 87 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS FOR COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR ORIGINATING IN UAE, EGYPT, NIGERIA

REMOVED 163 FB ACCOUNTS, 51 PAGES, 33 GROUPS & 4 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM EGYPT

REMOVED 69 FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS, 42 PAGES & 34 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN INDONESIA


Related Content

Breaking news
October 4, 2019
U.S. House panel wants Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify on Libra by Jan

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings