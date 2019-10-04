Facebook says removing "Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior"

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Global tech giant Facebook Inc says it have removed content across its Facebook and Instagram platforms, according to a statement by the company's Head of Cybersecurity Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher.
This a brief provided by Reuters:• FACEBOOK INC SAYS REMOVING COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN UAE, NIGERIA, INDONESIA AND EGYPT
• REMOVED 69 FB ACCOUNTS, 42 PAGES, 34 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN INDONESIA
• REMOVED 211 FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS, 107 PAGES, 43 GROUPS, 87 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS FOR COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR ORIGINATING IN UAE, EGYPT, NIGERIA
• REMOVED 163 FB ACCOUNTS, 51 PAGES, 33 GROUPS & 4 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR FROM EGYPT
• REMOVED 69 FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS, 42 PAGES & 34 INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS THAT WERE INVOLVED IN DOMESTIC-FOCUSED COORDINATED INAUTHENTIC BEHAVIOR IN INDONESIA
