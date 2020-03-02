Facebook takes down two Middle East-focused fake account networks

Facebook Inc removed two networks of fake accounts associated with digital marketing firms in Egypt and India which were pushing dueling narratives about countries in the Gulf on the company's Facebook and Instagram platforms, the company said on Monday.The company said accounts associated with Indian digital marketing firm aRep Global had been posting praise for Qatar and critiques of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Two firms in Egypt, New Waves and Flexell, were using fake accounts to post criticism of Qatar, it said.