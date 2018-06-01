June 01 2018
|
Sivan, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Facebook to pull plug on 'Trending' topics feature

By REUTERS
June 1, 2018 19:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

June 1 - Facebook Inc said on Friday it will remove the "Trending" topics feature that compiles popular news from its social network, as it seeks to ensure users see news from trustworthy and quality sources.

The move, effective next week, comes at a time when the world's largest social network is combating the spread of fake news on its platform, which has in some places become central to the distribution of news.

"Trending" accounted for less than 1.5 percent of clicks to news publishers on average, Facebook said in a blog post, adding the company was testing ways to display news including a 'breaking news label' and 'today in', a dedicated section for local news.

The quality of news on Facebook has been called into question after alleged Russian operatives, for-profit spammers and others spread false reports on the site, including during the 2016 US election campaign.

Facebook has in the past few years made changes to the Trending topics feature to avoid ideological or political bias.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 1, 2018
Trump will meet with North Korean envoy, White House says

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut