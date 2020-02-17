Fatal hit and run on highway 80

Sa'ar Shachuri, ZAKA volunteer from the city of Arad, said, "It was a very serious accident involving a semi-truck and a private vehicle. When I arrived on scene I saw the private vehicle smashed, a result of the collision. The driver of the private private, who was 70 years old, was found unconscious and suffering from multiple injuries by firefighters. A MADA paramedic pronounced him dead on the scene. ZAKA volunteers took care of the dead body and collected findings from the scene. The dead body was transferred to the Abu Kabir Institute for further examination and identification. Police forces are conducting a search for the truck driver who disappeared on scene and are investigating the circumstances of the difficult incident."

At 11:30 PM ZAKA (voluntary community emergency response team) received report of a fatal car accident on Highway 80 near Abu Judeh.