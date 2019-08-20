Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fate of Brexit deal in hands of the EU - UK Conservative chairman

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 10:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The European Union needs to show flexibility over the Irish border "backstop" because the issue of whether Britain leaves the bloc with or without a deal is now mainly up to Brussels, Conservative party chairman James Cleverly said on Tuesday.

"The decision as to whether we leave with or without a deal is largely now in the hands of European Union negotiators," Cleverly told Sky News, adding that the EU's insistence on the so-called backstop was the main sticking point in reaching a deal."We will be leaving on the 31st of October come what may, and I think the recognition of that will help the EU negotiators understand what they need to do."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 20, 2019
Islamic State could re-emerge in Syria, Chinese envoy warns

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings