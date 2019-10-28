Father arrested for sexually abusing 10 year-old daughter

A man, 45, was arrested on Sunday for sexually abusing his 10 year-old daughter, according to Maariv.



It is unclear for how long the abuse has been happening. A few weeks ago, the wife of the suspect brought her daughter to the Israel Police station for the Dan region and told investigators that her husband had been sexually abusing their daughter.Since the case was one of a minor under the age of 14, the police called in a child investigator from the welfare ministry and collected detailed testimony from the daughter. According to her, her father committed serious sexual offenses against her, including rape and sodomy.



The father was brought in for questioning by police on Sunday. The police will request on Monday morning to extend his arrest as the investigation continues.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });