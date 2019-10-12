Father of slain 21-year-old: ‘I hope Muhammad is the last victim.’

The father of Muhammad Adnan al-Khalid Deif, who was shot dead this morning, said he hopes his son’s death will end violence in the Arab community.



"If Mohammed's blood will correct our society, I give up the right of family, and give up retribution from the murderer. We must stop the bloodbath and killing of our children. This murder hurts us all. I hope Muhammad is the last victim.”



