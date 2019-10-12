Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Father of slain 21-year-old: ‘I hope Muhammad is the last victim.’

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 12, 2019 14:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The father of Muhammad Adnan al-Khalid Deif, who was shot dead this morning, said he hopes his son’s death will end violence in the Arab community.

"If Mohammed's blood will correct our society, I give up the right of family, and give up retribution from the murderer. We must stop the bloodbath and killing of our children. This murder hurts us all. I hope Muhammad is the last victim.”


Related Content

Breaking news
October 12, 2019
Kurdish-Led SDF says 23 of its fighters were killed on Friday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings