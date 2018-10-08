Father of terror victim: Palestinians are spitting in their own food

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Rephael Levengrond, the father of terror victim Kim Levengrond Yeheskel who was murdered in the Barkan Industrial Park on Sunday, said that "the Palestinians are spitting into their food, perhaps they should not be allowed to eat," The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Monday.
Claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "says he handels Hamas" Levengrond stated that "he knows how to talk better than he knows how to get things done."
The Barkan Industrial Park used to be lauded as a place where Israelis and Palestinians work shoulder to shoulder, on Sunday, a Palestinian terrorist shot Kim Levengrond Yeheskel and Ziv Hajbi, killing them both. A third woman was injured in the attack and is undergoing medical treatment.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>