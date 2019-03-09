Federal judge tweaks education-related NCAA compensation limits for student athletes

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In a ruling that could affect college basketball and football players, a federal judge in Oakland, Calif., ruled Friday that the NCAA is not allowed to "limit compensation or benefits related to education."
U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken did not rule in favor of the plaintiffs' request for unlimited benefits, however. Her ruling mentioned increased scholarships for athletes to pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees.
The judge also issued a 90-day stay on her ruling with appeals expected.
USA Today quoted the ruling as stating the NCAA may limit "academic or graduation awards of incentives, provided in cash or cash-equivalent" but that limit cannot be "less than the maximum amount of compensation that an individual could receive in an academic school year in participation, championship, or other special achievement awards (combined)."
Those awards could be worth thousands of dollars, according to USA Today.
Jeffrey Kessler, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told the New York Times, "It's just going be a big step forward, and not the full bringing down of the edifice. ...
"(The ruling) will create a whole litany of benefits for the athletes. And as I say, that's terrific. We had hoped we could get an even greater opening of the market. But as I said, one step at a time."
Another attorney for plaintiffs, Steve Berman, told USA Today, "Schools will now have to compete -- and we think they will compete -- in offering student-athletes educational benefits, including grad school and other things like that. I think that's going to be great for the student-athletes."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>