Female suicide bomber blows up hospital in Pakistan, killing 9

A police officer in plainclothes collects the evidence from the site of a suicide blast at the premises of the Civil Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan July 21, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A female suicide bomber attacked a hospital in Pakistan, AP reported on Sunday.
The events unfolded as emergency staff were bringing people into the hospital who had been wounded during a shooting against the police.
The Pakistani Taliban is taking credit for the attacks that killed a total of nine people and wounded another 30.
A senior police officer said that two gunmen opened fired on police officers in the residential area of Dera Ismail Khan; two people were killed from the shooting. He said that the woman then blew herself up at the entrance to the hospital, killing four police officers and three civilians.
Reports say that the civilians were visiting loved ones at the hospital. Eight police officers were among those who were wounded, many of whom are in critical condition.
