Fight in Blue and White over northern escalation

By
September 1, 2019 20:56
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid reacted to the escalation in the North in exact opposite ways.

Gantz announced that his party's campaign would be frozen during the security situation. Lapid attacked Netanyahu, saying that children were in bomb shelters because he abandoned Israel's policies of ambiguity about IDF strikes across borders in order to help himself politically. The Likud responded that the different policies in Blue and White proved that the party cannot govern and Lapid's response proved that allowing him to be prime minister would be dangerous.


