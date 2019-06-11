Moldova announces transfer of Embassy to Jerusalem

Jerusalem Day 2019..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Moldovan Filip Government approves the transfer of the Moldovan Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
The Filip Government, following its meeting today, decided to relocate the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Moreover, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that approves the Agreement on the sale of the land for the construction of the headquarters of the US Embassy in Moldova.
The Filip Government adopted as well the Agreement to sell the land plot for the construction of a new US Embassy compound.
“We are in a situation in which we has to approve these decisions in an urgent manner, given the political instability and uncertainty in the country, as one of the political parties has been always blocking these two important decisions while trying to take over the power illegally”, mentioned Prime Minister Pavel Filip.
Both decisions have been assumed by the Government of the Republic of Moldova, which ensured that these are not blocked for a long term due to the political crisis in the country.
