Final countdown to Brexit as Britain prepares to cast off from EU

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 00:20
The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday with a mixture of joy, anger and indifference, casting off into the unknown after nearly five decades and dealing a blow to Europe's drive to forge unity from the ruins of World War Two.
The EU's most powerful leaders, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, saw Brexit - due at 2300 GMT - as a sad moment that was a turning point for Europe. The EU warned that leaving would be worse than staying.
In the United Kingdom's biggest geopolitical upheaval since its post-war loss of empire, it turns its back on 47 years of membership and must begin charting its own course for generations to come.
U.S. Senate Republican leader means to end Trump’s impeachment trial
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 01:01 AM
China's Hubei reports 45 new coronavirus deaths, total at 249
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 12:43 AM
Spain confirms first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/01/2020 12:36 AM
Canberra declares state of emergency due to bushfires
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/01/2020 12:09 AM
IDF strikes terror targets at Gaza Strip following rockets fired at Israe
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 11:49 PM
Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 11:21 PM
Rocket fired from Gaza Strip at Israel, lands in Gaza Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 11:17 PM
RED ALERT: Gaza Border Communities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 10:44 PM
IAF strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 10:14 PM
Sirens go off in Gaza Border Communitites
Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 08:10 PM
France's Macron warns Britain it can't be "in and out" of the EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 07:39 PM
Yemen's Houthis say recent attacks hit Aramco, other targets inside Saudi
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/31/2020 07:19 PM
IDF tank strikes Hamas outpost on Gaza border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 03:36 PM
Three mortars shot from Gaza to Israel, tension on the border mounts
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/31/2020 03:26 PM
