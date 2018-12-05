Finance Minister Kahlon attends funeral of former U.S. president George H.W. Bush

Breaking news.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon attended the funeral for former US President George Herbert Walker Bush in Washington, earlier today.
At the funeral he spoke a few words on behalf of the deceased, the State of Israel and his contribution to the State and global Jewry as a whole.
"I came to Washington to attend and be a representative of the State of Israel at the funeral of former President George Bush, a president who was our greatest friend." Kahlon said.
"President Bush has made a tremendous contribution to the excellent relations we have with the United States, which we continue to maintain and develop to this day.
"We will never forget his contribution to bringing the Jews of the Soviet Union to the Land of Israel. So too his contribution to the immigration of Ethiopian Jewry, which would not have been possible without his activity on the subject.
"Our hearts are with the American people who lost one of the most important and dear people to him.
"The State of Israel continues to strengthen its ties with the United States, our most important friend in the world. " he concluded.
Minister Kahlon signed the official book of condolences for President Bush that will be placed in the State Department building in Washington.
