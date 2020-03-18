Finance Ministry, Teachers Union reach a deal over coronavirus

The Finance Ministry and the Teachers Union said that they reached an agreement on Wednesday regarding the terms and conditions of how the educational system will handle coronavirus.



Teachers will not be obligated to teach using remote education tools, instead, they will be obligated to teach nine days during summer break when classes are resumed. Should classes not resume by on May 11, which is the holiday of Lag BaOmer, the teachers will teach two extra days during the following school year.



Teachers will receive full pay for long-distance teaching days and their salaries will be paid in full during the time schools are closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.