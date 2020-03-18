The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Finance Ministry, Teachers Union reach a deal over coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 18, 2020 21:08
The Finance Ministry and the Teachers Union said that they reached an agreement on Wednesday regarding the terms and conditions of how the educational system will handle coronavirus.  
 
Teachers will not be obligated to teach using remote education tools, instead, they will be obligated to teach nine days during summer break when classes are resumed. Should classes not resume by on May 11, which is the holiday of Lag BaOmer, the teachers will teach two extra days during the following school year.  
 
Teachers will receive full pay for long-distance teaching days and their salaries will be paid in full during the time schools are closed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Iran to pardon 10,000 prisoners, including political ones, for New Year
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 09:44 PM
MKs Cassif, Horowitz claim no other parliament has shut down
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 09:42 PM
Bat Yam Synagogues to shut down for 30 days as of Friday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 09:40 PM
Coronavirus: US suspending all visa services worldwide – State Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 09:33 PM
19-year old woman assaulted in Umm el Fahem, succumbs to injuries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 09:10 PM
Netanyahu: As we fight coronavirus, Blue and White supports terrorists
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 08:07 PM
Coronavirus: Pakistan confirms country's first death from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:57 PM
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson keeping London lockdown measures 'in review'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:48 PM
Netanyahu to the media: Last thing I do will be to harm democracy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 07:35 PM
Coronavirus: Angela Merkel urges Germans to use wartime solidarity
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:35 PM
Netanyahu: If Israelis don't follow guidelines they will be on lockdown
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 07:30 PM
Coronavirus: UK orders schools closed indefinitely starting Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:27 PM
Coronavirus: Italy death toll rises to 2,978, 475 new deaths in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 07:16 PM
Coronavirus: Canada to roll out C$27 billion stimulus package
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:55 PM
COGAT oversees hundreds of WHO coronavirus aid kits shipped to Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 06:53 PM
