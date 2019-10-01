Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Finnish police says suspect used bladed weapon in Kuopio attack

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 15:48
STOCKHOLM - The suspect in the attack in Kuopio, Finland used a bladed weapon and also carried a firearm, police said on Tuesday.

"In the Hermanni acts the person used a weapon with a blade. He also carried a gun"," Finnish police said on its Twitter account.One person has been found dead and ten, including the attacker, were injured after a man carried out an attack at a vocational college.


