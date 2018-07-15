Finns rally against Trump, Putin ahead of Helsinki summit

Breaking news.
HELSINKI - About 2,500 protesters demonstrated in support of human rights, democracy and the environment in Helsinki on Sunday, a day before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit in the Finnish capital.
Demonstrators brandished banners that read "Make peace, not war", "Refugees are welcome" and "Make human rights great again!" Some waved gay rainbow flags to protest against what they see as homophobic laws and attitudes in Russia.
"The current world order... has been challenged by admiration of force and an attitude of 'every man for himself'. And this is what these two men, Trump and Putin, have in common - contempt for democracy, contempt for international agreements, contempt for human rights," Heidi Hautala, a member of the European Parliament from the Greens of Finland, told the rally.
Trump was due to arrive in Helsinki later on Sunday from Scotland. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against his visit to London on Friday and several thousand more protested on Saturday in Scotland, where he spent much of the weekend playing golf.
Putin was due to arrive in Helsinki just ahead of the talks on Monday.