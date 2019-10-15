Fire breaks out at Weizmann Institute, no injuries reported

Five firefighting teams are battling a fire at a building in the Weizmann Institute in the city of Rehovot, according to a Israel Fire and Rescue Services statement.



The teams are conducting searches to ensure that there is no one trapped in the building.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });