Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fire breaks out at Weizmann Institute, no injuries reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 15, 2019 09:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Five firefighting teams are battling a fire at a building in the Weizmann Institute in the city of Rehovot, according to a Israel Fire and Rescue Services statement.

Fire at Weizmann Institute, Oct. 15, 2019 (The teams are conducting searches to ensure that there is no one trapped in the building.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 15, 2019
Netanyahu flying to Japan for Emperor's coronation ceremony

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings