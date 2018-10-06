Fire ignites palm plantation in Egypt, 37 injured per report

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
CAIRO - Egypt used air force helicopters on Saturday to fight a fire which swept through palm plantations in the southwest of the country, threatening residential areas, state news agency MENA reported.
The agency said that at least 37 people were hurt, mostly due to smoke inhalation, by the fire which broke out on Friday near the New Valley provincial village of el-Rashda.
Authorities declared a high state of emergency and evacuated houses as 30 fire trucks, backed by four fire-fighting helicopters, battled the flames for more than 16 hours before bringing the fire under control, the agency said.
Seven fire fighters and civil defence personnel were among the injured, who suffered from smoke inhalation or minor burns, the agency said.
There were no reports of deaths and most of the injured were released after treatment at a school after the local clinic was gutted by the fire, it said.
New Valley Governor Mohamed el-Zamlout was quoted as saying that the fire had affected an area of around 100-feddan (104 acre) of mainly palm plantations and threatened to spread to another village. (Reporting by Hesham Haj Ali and Ahmed Tolba, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Alexander Smith)
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>