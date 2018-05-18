May 18 2018
Fire in area causes Ben Gurion arrival and departure delays

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
May 18, 2018 10:13
Due to a fire in the Elad area, a town mere kilometers from the airport, Ben Gurion Airport is experiencing delays in both arrivals and departures, according to the Airport Authority.

All flights are being coordinated with the Central District Fire Commission. As of Friday morning, one flight was redirected to an alternative landing field. The Central District Fire Commission is also handling all operational activities in management and extinguishing of the fire.

Due to strong winds, the airport is using only the east to west landing strip.


