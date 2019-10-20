Fire in waste canal at Iran's Abadan refinery under control

DUBAI - A fire in a canal carrying waste from Iran's Abadan oil refinery was brought under control on Sunday, state media reported.



"The refinery's fire department contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other units," state broadcaster IRIB said on its website.



