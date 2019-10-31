Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Fire on train in Pakistan kills 10

By REUTERS
October 31, 2019 05:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A fire on a train in Pakistan on Thursday killed 10 people, media reported, citing Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province. The fire was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder being used to cook food, media reported.


