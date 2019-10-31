Fire on train in Pakistan kills 10

A fire on a train in Pakistan on Thursday killed 10 people, media reported, citing Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.



The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province. The fire was caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder being used to cook food, media reported.

