Fire rages in nature reserve near Gaza border, kite terrorism suspected

Fire has consumed nearly a third of the area of the Karmiya Nature Reserve, located near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported Saturday.



Fire kites launched from Gaza is the suspected cause of the fire.



Approximately 75 acres of the 275 acre park have burned so far. Firefighters have not yet gained control of the blaze.



"The cabinet says quiet in exchange for quiet, but what about the burning kites?" Yesh Atid MK Haim Yalin, former head of the Eshkol Regional Council, said at a gathering in the city of Modii'n Saturday. "What is being done?"





