First Israelis permitted to limited visit in Saudi Arabia

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Sunday permitted a select number of Israelis to be the first with permission to visit Saudi Arabia.The visit is limited to nine days and the people who are visiting may only do so for religious worship purposes or for business meetings and funding. Ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia have been warming up recently, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanking a Saudi political leader for visiting Auschwitz concentration camp on the day of the World Holocaust Forum.Travelers would still need permission from the Saudi authorities to gain entry to the country on top of initial permission from the State of Israel.